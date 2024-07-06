Major Chris Jericho Stipulation Match Booked For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe and Chris Jericho will go one-on-one for only the third time ever during next week's "AEW Dynamite" in a Stampede Street Fight. AEW announced the match on social media following the pair jawing at one another as of late, part of the wider feud between Jericho and his branches of the "Learning Tree," Big Bill and Bryan Keith, against the trio of Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata. "Stampede Street Fight. Jericho vs Joe. The bad blood between Samoa Joe and Chris Jericho boils over this Wednesday, 7/10 in Calgary when they face each other in a Stampede Street [Fight] on AEW Dynamite," the announcement read.

This will be the first major singles bout between Jericho and Joe, having faced one another twice during their past lives as WWE Superstars in 2017, but with neither match exceeding 10 minutes. Joe won both times they faced each other on "WWE Raw" in March and April that year, the first via count-out while Jericho was United States Champion; Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch to put his opponent to sleep on the outside, rolling in himself to earn the win as the referee made the count.

The second bout came in the wake of Jericho's title loss to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, with "Y2J" looking to secure revenge over Joe en route to recapturing the title at Payback. He didn't win the bout against Joe, but succeeded in becoming US Champion at Payback, albeit for two days, as he would drop the title back to Owens on "WWE SmackDown." This upcoming bout also occurs while Jericho is champion, current holder of the FTW Championship, but like their clashes before, the title doesn't appear to be on the line for Joe. It's expected that HOOK will have another shot at the champion after scoring a pin on him at Forbidden Door.