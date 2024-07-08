Kevin Sullivan Dealing With Ill Health, GoFundMe Launched

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan, better known as "The Taskmaster," is in poor health, and friends and family are asking for help with medical expenses through a GoFundMe that has already earned, as of this writing, almost $32,000, well ahead of its $20,000 goal. The fundraiser for the WCW legend-turned-podcaster was set up by his daughter, Nicole Sullivan.

According to the GoFundMe's description, Sullivan suffered an accident on May 12 while in Florida for autograph signings. "The Taskmaster" underwent emergency, life-saving surgery that also saved his leg, but suffered complications including sepsis and encephalitis, according to the GoFundMe. Sullivan has been "in and out of consciousness" in an intensive care unit. The fundraiser was set up to cover not just Sullivan's ongoing hospital expenses, but physical therapy and transportation to get him home to his family.

"Despite these challenges, Kevin has shown incredible resilience. Months later, he is still fighting to regain his independence," his daughter wrote in the GoFundMe description. "Even with an excellent insurance plan, the coverage is nearly exhausted due to the length of stay."

Jim Cornette is listed as the fundraiser's top donor, giving $5,000. Chris Jericho donated $2,500, and Scott D'Amore, "Diamond" Dallas Page, and Cody Rhodes (who submitted his donation under his real name, Cody Runnels) also put up big donations to help Sullivan and his family. In an update to the GoFundMe posted Saturday, Nicole Sullivan thanked everyone who donated to the fundraiser on the first day.

"This is a time where many are facing challenges of all kinds, and the willingness to help my dad is appreciated immensely," she wrote.

Wrestling Inc. is sending our best wishes to Sullivan and his family in this difficult time.