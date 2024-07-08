Shawn Michaels Talks About Taking WWE NXT On The Road

Unlike the mainline WWE shows, "Raw" and "SmackDown," the developmental brand "NXT" has a home in Orlando, Florida, and only goes on the road in the lead-up to PLEs and other events. While speaking on a media call ahead of last weekend's NXT Heatwave, Shawn Michaels was asked about "NXT" adopting a similar schedule to the main roster and the veteran gave his take on the matter.

"I think you always would love to kind of be out there all the time, but honestly, what is best -– what I believe for the product –- and I don't know, at least for us right now, being in our home here in Orlando is, I think, fantastic."

Despite this, Michaels doesn't think touring would be bad for "NXT," especially since they already do it with PLE's and specials. However, he's quite happy with the brand's current approach to hosting shows.

"I can't say that there's anything that I see in the foreseeable future that would, you know, where you could make sense doing that and justify doing it when it comes to a certainly from an income standpoint, I think."

Michaels also noted that these types of decisions are above his paygrade, so he can't give a definitive answer regarding future plans for "NXT." "That's one of the great things I love about not being high level is I don't have to think about that stuff and I get to focus on NXT. We're thrilled about getting out there with the PLEs."

