Backstage Report Details New Titles Coming To WWE

Across WWE's three main brands, 16 different championships are currently active. "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" both have four each, "WWE NXT" has six, and the WWE Women's Tag Team and WWE Speed Championships are floating titles. However, it seems that number is set to increase in the near future as two new titles are reportedly in the works.

Advertisement

It had been rumored that the WWE women's division is set to receive its own WWE United States and Intercontinental Championships in the near future. Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio", Dave Meltzer confirmed this to be true.

"Somebody texted me and just goes, 'It's being reported out there that they're going to create women's U.S. and Intercontinental titles,'" Meltzer said. "I was basically told that is in fact what is being talked about. So there you go, two more championships coming, one on each brand."

Meltzer joked that AEW President Tony Khan should retaliate by introducing more titles to his company, but stated that he doesn't think that this is a great idea. "We don't need more championships, but that is the thing is that they just keep adding championships," Meltzer said, who compared the situation to when there was both WWE and WCW belts on TV by the end of the Invasion angle before the WCW titles were dropped.

Advertisement

"The one difference now between then and now is that they're in a position where nothing they do is going to hurt them, as long as it's this hot, but I don't think we need more championships."

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.