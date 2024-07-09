WWE NXT Live Coverage 7/9 - We Hear From Wes Lee, Tony D'Angelo Defends Heritage Cup & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 9, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Only one title changed hands this past Sunday during "NXT" Heatwave, that being the NXT Championship when Ethan Page dethroned Trick Williams in a Fatal Four-Way Match due to a miscalculation on Williams' part. The NXT Women's Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship, and Women's North American Championship were all successfully defended, as well as the North American Championship by Oba Femi after Wes Lee was unsuccessfully able to challenge him. Following the match, Lee made his frustrations with being unable to dethrone Femi for a second time and subsequently never being able to challenge him again throughout his reign per the match's stipulation well known in a backstage video. After Lee promised to give fans an update on the next steps in his career, he will be doing so tonight.

The NXT Heritage Cup will be on the line tonight, as titleholder Tony D'Angelo defends against Lexis King. D'Angelo's last match came on the June 25 episode of "NXT" when Nathan Frazer unsuccessfully challenged the leader of The Family.

Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic were able to work together to defeat Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx on the Countdown To Heatwave Pre-Show, but tonight, they will be facing off against one another in the ring. Although "NXT" General Manager Ava pointed how great Grace and Petrovic worked together, the two found themselves in a verbal confrontation later on during the main show over who was the better of them was in the ring.

Over the course of the past several weeks, tensions have greatly risen between OTM and The OC, with the two stables finding themselves involved in a number of physical altercations both in the ring and behind the scenes. Tonight, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima will be taking on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as the four men look to settle their issues for good.

Additionally, Fallon Henley will be squaring off with Sol Ruca after the latter was unable to defeat Kelani Jordan to win the Women's North American Championship. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus will also be going head-to-head with Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont in tag team competition. While the match was originally slated to take place on last week's edition of "NXT", Gallus blindsided Igwe and DuPont with an attack backstage prior to it.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of Heatwave this past Sunday.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Ethan Page makes his way down to the ring with several security guards by his side.