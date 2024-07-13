Matt Hardy Details 'Huge Compliment' From WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair

Ric Flair has been in wars with legendary names in the pro wrestling business as well as a variety of match stipulations, one of which was the ladder match, with Flair being involved in two during his lengthy career. The first was a TLC match against Edge on an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2006, while the second was the second-ever Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 22.

Flair was unsuccessful in winning either match, with Matt Hardy taking him out of the WrestleMania match by hitting a superplex off the top of a ladder. During a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy revealed that it was Flair's idea to get thrown off the ladder, but the legendary star said that he would do it only if Hardy was the one to perform it.

"We met up and we talked and he's like, 'Hey, I'm going to tell you this. I've done one of these with Edge, you and Edge, I know you're the architect of these things, you've got the mind for it, and you're the only guy I really trust in there. So I want someone to suplex me off the top of the ladder, and it's got to be you because you're the only one I trust. I know you've done this, you created this whole ladder match nonsense, this insanity, so I want this to hold up for my legacy, so I want you to do this.' He said, 'Are you cool with that?' and I said, 'Of course.' That was a huge compliment coming from Ric Flair."

Hardy and Flair shared the ring on only a handful of occasions, with them mostly wrestling against and with each other in multi-man matches, in WWE and TNA.

