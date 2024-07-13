Chad Gable Looks Back On Involvement In Gable Steveson's First WWE Appearance

Back in 2022, it looked as if the wrestling world was at Gable Steveson's feet. He signed a WWE contract in 2021 after winning a gold medal for the United States at the Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan, and got his first taste of what the world of WWE was like at WrestleMania. Steveson appeared at WrestleMania 38 and interacted with Chad Gable, another man who has represented his country at the Olympics.

During a recent appearance on the "Cheap Heat" podcast, Gable revealed what it was like to work with Steveson, stating that he wasn't bothered about his own WrestleMania debut potentially being overshadowed by someone else.

"I was imagining myself in his shoes almost thinking like, 'I wouldn't want to be you right now,'" Gable said. "There's so much hype surrounding you and you haven't even started training yet. This is your debut, it's on WrestleMania, which you want, everybody kind of wants that, but man you better deliver because this is their first look at you."

Ultimately, Steveson wasn't long for the WWE as he was released from his contract in May 2024, something that Gable isn't surprised by as professional wrestling simply isn't for everyone.

"Amateur wrestlers are trained to do almost the complete opposite of what we're supposed to do here in WWE," Gable said. "You've got to show emotion, you've got to show vulnerability, and it's not to say that he didn't have that, but sometimes guys just don't want to do that, or they're not willing to, or it's not natural. He's an athlete through and through ... potentially one of the best heavyweights, maybe the best heavyweight this country has ever had, so he's going to be fine whatever he chooses to do."

