Bully Ray Says This WWE Rivalry Needs To Be Paid Off At Some Point

WWE's roster is currently stacked with many storylines, like the still ongoing Bloodline angle, Chad Gable and the Wyatt Sicks, and of course, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's ever increasing rivalry. However, according to Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio," he hopes to see Punk's rivalry with Seth Rollins unfold instead. In order to prove his point, Bully reminded his listeners of Rollins' reaction to Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series. "They still have to get back to that. This is very personal with Punk and Seth; the things that they had to say about one another while they were in separate companies."

"There's money to be made in this quote-unquote 'blood feud.'" Bully then opined that WWE will likely crown GUNTHER as the World Heavyweight Champion soon, and that Rollins and Punk should enter into a feud to determine the "Ring General's" next challenger. "And then, coming out of that, I believe you'll want to see Punk challenge GUNTHER."

However, when it came down to who he'd want as the heel or babyface in the rivalry between Punk and Rollins, he explained that he'd leave it up to the fans and their responses to either, since both men seem to be equally popular. "I would never try to force feed one of those guys down the fans' throats as the heel. 'I'm going to speak my truth; the other guy is going to speak his truth.' We'll let the people decide whose side they're on."

