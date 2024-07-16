Eddie Guerrero's Daughter Raquel Diaz Recalls Time In WWE Developmental System
When WWE legend Eddie Guerrero tragically passed away, he left behind his wife Vickie, and three daughters, Shaul, Sherilyn, and Kaylie. Out of his three daughters, only Shaul pursued wrestling seriously, competing as Raquel Diaz in FCW and "NXT."
Recently, Diaz sat down for an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," where she recalled her experience in WWE's developmental system. According to the 33-year-old, she didn't know what to expect when she first made her way into FCW.
"Rolling up to FCW which is this black warehouse and I'm like 'Am I gonna die?' or 'No one's ever gonna see me again?' Whatever," she said.
Diaz noted how things were different back then, and how every opportunity needed to be earned. She also explained that the warehouse was often warmer or colder than the outside temperature, and went on to describe what "Street Teams" were. "You are going around to the town, driving three hours out, and hammering posters all around. So, like, we, like, ... I think I was –- I am -– very honored that I was back in the day of, like, listen, we did not have any kind of privilege, you were roughing it."
However, Diaz also experienced WWE's Performance Center years later and recalled her initial reaction. "I was like, 'Oh, this is nice. This is different. This is not what I came with.' So, it's kind of crazy with the two different worlds of developmental era that I was able to be exposed to."
Wrestling made Raquel Diaz feel closer to her father
Raquel Diaz recalled working with Norman Smiley, who knew her parents from the time when her father, Eddie Guerrero, was still working his way up in the Mexican wrestling scene.
"I really loved working with Norman, he's just an infinite, like, well of knowledge. And also, like Joey Mercury, huge father figure for me, and also just like, god, like a mental wizard and just brilliant at what he does."
Diaz explained how the experience helped her through the mental wear and tear of wrestling. She then stated how wrestling made her feel closer to her father. "Wrestling is dad and dad died so young for me, and so getting to be with so many coaches that loved dad, and got to have dad longer than even I did? It was very healing for me in a lot of ways."
Additionally, she explained that Bruce Prichard also helped her in her training, as did Dusty Rhodes. "That man? He really taught me all the good s**t about doing a promo and he truly changed my life and really made me believe that I could be a star in my life."
Diaz admitted that she might not have become a star in wrestling, but she did many cool things in wrestling that transcended all the avenues of her life in performance.
