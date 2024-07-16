Eddie Guerrero's Daughter Raquel Diaz Recalls Time In WWE Developmental System

When WWE legend Eddie Guerrero tragically passed away, he left behind his wife Vickie, and three daughters, Shaul, Sherilyn, and Kaylie. Out of his three daughters, only Shaul pursued wrestling seriously, competing as Raquel Diaz in FCW and "NXT."

Recently, Diaz sat down for an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," where she recalled her experience in WWE's developmental system. According to the 33-year-old, she didn't know what to expect when she first made her way into FCW.

"Rolling up to FCW which is this black warehouse and I'm like 'Am I gonna die?' or 'No one's ever gonna see me again?' Whatever," she said.

Diaz noted how things were different back then, and how every opportunity needed to be earned. She also explained that the warehouse was often warmer or colder than the outside temperature, and went on to describe what "Street Teams" were. "You are going around to the town, driving three hours out, and hammering posters all around. So, like, we, like, ... I think I was –- I am -– very honored that I was back in the day of, like, listen, we did not have any kind of privilege, you were roughing it."

However, Diaz also experienced WWE's Performance Center years later and recalled her initial reaction. "I was like, 'Oh, this is nice. This is different. This is not what I came with.' So, it's kind of crazy with the two different worlds of developmental era that I was able to be exposed to."