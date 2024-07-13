AEW Rampage Live Coverage 7/12 - Kings Of The Black Throne Take On Premier Athletes, Four-Way Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on July 12, 2024, coming to you from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi!

House of Black has been on a three match winning streak since the June 15 edition of "AEW Collision" when they defeated Juice Robinson and two-thirds of the reigning Unified World Trios Champions Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn. Tonight, they look to keep that going as Kings Of The Black Throne collide with Premier Athletes' Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Rey Fenix will be squaring off with Komander, AR Fox, and Angélico in a major Four-Way Match. All four men have a storied history with one another, having encountered one another over the course of the last several years whether that be as tag team partners or opponents.

While she's taken part in a handful of matches in Ring of Honor throughout 2024, Rachael Ellering hasn't competed in an AEW ring since she came up short against Penelope Ford on the August 11, 2020 edition of "AEW Dark". Tonight, she will be making her return to the company as she goes one-on-one with Thunder Rosa.

Top Flight and Action Andretti will be returning to trios competition for the first time since being unable to dethrone the aforementioned Gunns and Jay White as Unified World Trios Champions on the April 27 episode of "Collision" as they go head-to-head with Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and Anthony Ogogo of Shane Taylor Promotions.

Additionally, Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Kingdom will be returning to in-ring action against an opponent who has yet to be officially announced. Strong's last match came on June 30 at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour Pre-Show, during which he and Gabe Kidd came up short to the aforementioned Kings Of The Black Throne in a Four-Way Tag Team Match.

We are live! Tony Schiavone and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard greet audiences at home as Kings Of The Black Throne make their way down to the ring. Premier Athletes follow.