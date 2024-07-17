Trish Stratus Recalls WWE Moment When She Knew She Was 'Here To Stay'

At Backlash 2000, The Dudley Boyz went against T&A, who were accompanied by Trish Stratus. The Dudleys lost after Bubba Ray was distracted from Stratus on the outside, leaving Test to roll him up for the pin. However, after the match concluded, Ray got his revenge on Stratus by putting her through a table, leaving her to be stretched out of the arena. The former Women's Champion has now revealed that her table spot was the moment she knew she was "here to stay" in WWE.

Speaking with "Inside The Ropes," Stratus credited the Dudleys for always being protective when having to perform table spots with women's wrestlers and revealed that she asked Bubba to not be as protective when powerslamming her through the table.

"He would protect them a little bit and I was like, 'I don't want you to protect me. I want to go through it just like the guy would and I just want to make this look really good,' and I think that went a long way for him. But not only for him but for the fans watching, my colleagues knowing that I was willing to put my body in the line, I think that went pretty far and it was like a good moment for me to be like alright I'm here to I'm here to stay."

Stratus also mentioned how Bubba Ray could often be someone who approaches a person with "tough love" but felt after Backlash she had earned his respect, especially after exceeding expectations with the table spot.

