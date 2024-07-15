Why Controversial Ex-WWE Star Muhammad Hassan Won't Step Into The Ring Again

Former WWE Superstar Muhammad Hassan knew his controversial gimmick wouldn't end well. Despite being of Italian descent, Hassan portrayed an Anti-American character in 2004 and 2005, but his career was cut short after an angle in which he and a group of masked men attacked The Undertaker on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" that aired just hours after a real-life terrorist attack in London, England.

Despite being retired, the man now known as Marc Copani has stayed in great shape, and even made a brief return to the New York independent scene in 2018. So much so that during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Chris Van Vliet noted that the former WWE Superstar could step back into a wrestling ring tomorrow and not look out of place. However, Copani explained why that is never going to happen.

"I absolutely cannot step back into the ring," Hassan said. "I would shatter into a million pieces I think as soon as I took one bump. I threw my back out two weeks ago picking up my nephew, I blew my hamstring racing my daughter on the beach, like it's just amazing as you get older you just pile up injuries for no good reason. Like I wish I had a good story for how I threw my back out, like I mean I could squat and I could bench, and then I'm just getting out of the car and doing this, and boom, gone, it's scary."

Copani is very happy doing what he's doing now, working as an educator in the state of New York, where he is is the Director of Human Resources for the Fulton City School District.

