TNA's Nic Nemeth Points To 3 WWE Stars Who Always Went Above & Beyond To Draw Bigger

Nic Nemeth's 11-year tenure with WWE before his release last year allowed him to share the locker room with many of the biggest names in the industry. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth singled out The Miz, Matt Cardona, and John Morrison as three of the most hardworking wrestlers he knows.

According to Nemeth, while he and the three aforementioned wrestlers were all vying for the same spot, they somehow gravitated towards each other. "All of those guys I listed were doing above and beyond things when they were not at our full-time job."

He then pointed out how Morrison often tried to break into movies, explore martial arts, and do other things he doesn't understand, while Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder, made YouTube skits before they were a thing. However, The Miz was the "worst" one of them all. "And I mean that in the best way — he was knocking on doors trying to get appearances, trying to get movies, trying to do things."

Nemeth explained that the three men always did extra things while not at WWE, and that their intentions were never solely for themselves. "Not to get more money, not to get more famous, to be a bigger draw at WWE and get more eyes on our shows because they wanted to be the best pro wrestler/sports entertainers in the world."

