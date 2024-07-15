TNA's Nic Nemeth Points To 3 WWE Stars Who Always Went Above & Beyond To Draw Bigger
Nic Nemeth's 11-year tenure with WWE before his release last year allowed him to share the locker room with many of the biggest names in the industry. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth singled out The Miz, Matt Cardona, and John Morrison as three of the most hardworking wrestlers he knows.
According to Nemeth, while he and the three aforementioned wrestlers were all vying for the same spot, they somehow gravitated towards each other. "All of those guys I listed were doing above and beyond things when they were not at our full-time job."
He then pointed out how Morrison often tried to break into movies, explore martial arts, and do other things he doesn't understand, while Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder, made YouTube skits before they were a thing. However, The Miz was the "worst" one of them all. "And I mean that in the best way — he was knocking on doors trying to get appearances, trying to get movies, trying to do things."
Nemeth explained that the three men always did extra things while not at WWE, and that their intentions were never solely for themselves. "Not to get more money, not to get more famous, to be a bigger draw at WWE and get more eyes on our shows because they wanted to be the best pro wrestler/sports entertainers in the world."
Nic Nemeth believes that The Miz has earned all his success
While The Miz is one of the most decorated stars in WWE, he often faces a ton of criticism online. Nic Nemeth looked back at the former champion's time sharing a locker room with him, and how he ended up having to root for a guy who beat him out of the spot he coveted.
"Breaks my heart but I go, 'Man, he's in that spot, I hope he kills it, I hope he gets this.'" Nemeth recalled how others would spend their weekends relaxing, but The Miz put in extra work to plan out his next WrestleMania arc. "And you go, 'I need to get off my ass and make something happen here. This guy is doing this.'"
"But watching him succeed in a time where I can be like, 'He's an ass kisser, he's –-' No, he busted his ass. He did it the best possible way and he came from reality TV to where you're not getting a free pass from me when you walk in." Nemeth said.
Despite this, he admits that he and others still tease The Miz from time to time in group chats. However, he praised his friend for always making the best of his career, whether that was main-eventing WrestleMania, or opening a show with R Truth, Nemeth believes he always makes the most of his situations.
