AEW And ROH Star Trish Adora Gets Candid About Dealing With 'Imposter Syndrome'

The Infantry's Trish Adora has become one of the most consistent female performers in the business. Her strong work ethic has allowed her to travel all over the world for the past eight years as a professional wrestler, which led her to be signed by ROH in 2021.

While the run didn't last long due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing ROH to temporarily close its doors, Adora stated on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast that she looks back fondly on signing with ROH.

"Everything happened at the right time," Adora said. "It was being offered to me and it was being presented to me in a way that I felt like I could shine the best. They had an amazing women's division, and they still do of course, just being a part of that, being a woman of honor, it's a nice little chip on my shoulder, or a nice little feather in my cap I should say."

Adora was also excited to train at the ROH dojo as a member of one of the final groups to cycle through the dojo before it closed its doors. Looking back on that time, Adora admits that she will always be grateful to ROH given that the chance came to her at a time in her life when she wasn't at her most confident.

"They gave me my first chance at a time where I was having a little bit of ... kind of a bit of imposter syndrome I'll be honest. They just put me in a good position and just making sure I was surrounded by good people and had amazing people to wrestle. It's all I could ask for honestly."

