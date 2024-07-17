Booker T Assesses Role Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Could Play In AEW

Ric Flair signed with AEW in October 2023, and was involved in a few segments during Sting's final run leading to his retirement. Since then, Flair hasn't appeared on television, and now rumor has it "The Nature Boy" has parted ways with the promotion. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T explained what Flair could still add to the company at this stage.

"My thing is this: I'm sure there is a lot of young talent that could benefit from Ric Flair, thing is, do the young talent in AEW look to Ric Flair to want advice from?" However, Booker then pointed out how far away current stars are from Flair in his heyday, both in-ring and backstage. "The promos aren't the same, we're not yelling and screaming like Ric Flair would do back in the day, and whatnot."

While some have suggested that Flair could be a General Manager or similar onscreen authority figure, Booker believes his talent could be used elsewhere. "I just feel like from an ambassador standpoint, it's definitely a role for Ric Flair to play. I mean, being able to go out and, you know, bring in more eyes. I'm sure people [are] gonna know who Ric Flair is." Before making his closing statement, Booker made sure to point out that he wasn't taking a shot at anyone, but pointed out the fact that he believes sets "Naitch" apart from the AEW roster. "You could agree or disagree with me on this, I think Ric Flair's name is bigger than anybody on that show."

