WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Touches On Sore Spot From Time With AEW

Cody Rhodes' exit from AEW in 2022 will go down in history as one of the most shocking moves in the history of the business. Rhodes helped found AEW in 2019 alongside The Young Bucks and Tony Khan, but opted to pursue a return to WWE instead of staying with the company he was a part of from day one. Rumors and speculation have been rampant regarding Rhodes leaving AEW, and while he has remained quiet on that front, he recently admitted that he wasn't exactly thrilled with the choice of words used by Matt and Nick Jackson in their autobiography.

During a recent appearance on"Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rhodes was asked about his time in AEW, and one thing Rhodes didn't appreciate was that the Bucks made it sound like he was the last one to get onboard with AEW as a concept.

"I hated that in The Young Bucks' book they said I was last to the signing, because that's a big thing," Rhodes said. "Some of the AEW defenders who don't realize they're turning people off to their product more than they're turning people on. That's one of the things that people always cite, 'Oh, he was last, he wasn't that big a deal to the origin?' No. This guy here who's off-camera was the first person to ever meet Tony, and he met him in a vetting process for all of us.' So yes, I guess I was the last and yes, I had different thoughts and it's not incorrect at all what they said. Yeah, it's not incorrect, but I was just in on it as well as anybody else."

