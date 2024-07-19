WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 7/19 - We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Carmelo Hayes Vs. Andrade & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 19, 2024, coming to you live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska!

The closing moments of last week's edition of "SmackDown" saw The Bloodline launch a vicious attack against Randy Orton that ultimately ended with him being sent crashing through the announce desk all the while entangling Cody Rhodes in the ring ropes and forcing him to watch. Following such, Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share as he prepares to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against the "Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam on August 3.

Carmelo Hayes will be going head-to-head with Andrade as both men return to televised competition. Not only did the two encounter one another in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money In The Bank, but the two found themselves face-to-face in an exchange of words with one another last week.

Tiffany Stratton will be returning to televised action for the first time since becoming the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder on July 6 as she collides with Michin of The OC. Michin came up short against Stratton's ally Nia Jax last week, and the latter duo left the former and WWE Women's Champion Bayley (who was present at ringside for the match) laid out as cracks began forming in their partnership over Stratton's interest in cashing in her briefcase.

LA Knight and Logan Paul have had their fair share of issues with one another over the course of the past several weeks, culminating last week when Knight went to "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis to secure a contract for a United States Championship match at SummerSlam. With just Paul's signature missing, Knight looks to get it tonight to make the match official.

Additionally, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY, and the aforementioned Bayley are all advertised to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.