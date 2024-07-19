Chelsea Green Listed For WWE SmackDown Despite Travel Delays Amid Global Cyber Outage

The global IT outage caused by cybersecurity firm Cyberstrike has led to thousands of flights around the world being grounded, trainlines forcing services to be cancelled, and even some 911 lines in certain American states being unable to use has affected many people over the past 24 hours, and it seems that even some wrestlers aren't immune to delays and cancellations.

The July 19 edition of "WWE SmackDown," as well as a taping for the July 26 episode are set to take place in Omaha, Nebraska, but WWE could be forced to make a few changes, as a number of stars have had to deal with travel trouble. Chelsea Green has already taken to social media to announce that she is on her way to Nebraska for "SmackDown" after an eight-hour delay, but it's unclear if she will actually make it to the arena in time; Fightful reports she's still currently listed for the taping; it's unknown if any other scheduled stars have been delayed.

"After 8+ hours at the Atlanta airport, I am FINALLY on my way to [SmackDown]," Green wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "See you soon [Nick Aldis], not even a national ground delay will keep me from paying you a visit!!!!!"

After 8+ hours at the Atlanta airport, I am FINALLY on my way to #Smackdown

See you soon @RealNickAldis ... not even a national ground delay will keep me from paying you a visit!!!!! @WWE pic.twitter.com/cSLJmgjt7x — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 19, 2024

Fightful Select has also reported that several other events taking place this weekend look set to be disrupted due to the IT outage. GCW's "So High" and "Don't Tell Me What To Do" events on July 19 and 20 have already had changes made to them, while TNA Wrestling have confirmed that several of their talents have experienced delays as their roster travels to Montreal in Canada for their big Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 20. AEW will begin their residency at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas this weekend, and while there has been no reports of changes being made to this weekend's "AEW Collision" episode, fans should keep an eye on social media in case any announcements are made.