Tony Khan Announces That Popular Star Is Injured, Out Of ROH Death Before Dishonor

Tony Khan made the unfortunate announcement that AEW and ROH star Dalton Castle will be out of action for the rest of 2024. Castle wrestled Roderick Strong during last weekend's "AEW Collision," with the winner earning an opportunity at Mark Briscoe's ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor this coming Friday. Strong won the bout, setting himself up to face Briscoe with a jumping knee strike. However, Khan today announced that Castle had sustained an undisclosed injury during the bout, which will sideline him at least until the beginning of next year.

"Some injury news that's forced changes to the plans for this Friday's ROH Death Before Dishonor. Dalton Castle was injured in his Saturday Night "AEW Collision" bout last week vs Roderick Strong. Sadly Dalton will be out of action for the remainder of 2024. Get well soon DC," wrote Khan via X.

Some injury news that's forced changes to the plans for this Friday's #ROHDBD Death Before Dishonor@theDALTONcastle was injured in his Saturday Night #AEWCollision bout last week vs @roderickstrong.

Sadly Dalton will be out of action for the remainder of 2024. Get well soon DC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 20, 2024

It”ll be interesting to see how and where changes were forced in plans for Death Before Dishonor, because at time of writing there have been just three matches — including Strong-Briscoe — made for the event, and none of the matches announced included Castle. Confirmed for the event elsewhere are the ROH Women's World and TV Championship bouts, with Athena defending against Queen Aminata and Billie Starkz against Red Velvet respectively. Titles yet to be announced for the event are the ROH World Tag Team Championship held by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, the ROH World TV Championship held by CMLL's Atlantis Jr., and the ROH Pure Championship held by Wheeler Yuta. In Yuta's case, he has been champion for 238 days having only recently returned from injury, meaning his next title defense will be the first since January 3. He went to a time-limit draw with Lee Moriarty two weeks ago on ROH TV, suggesting that a rematch may be in the cards for Death Before Dishonor.

