WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Credits Unsung Heroes Of Ministry Storyline

The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness storyline remains one of the most iconic and controversial angles in WWE history. This dark, occult-themed narrative pushed the boundaries of wrestling storytelling and left a lasting mark on the Attitude Era. While The Undertaker himself was the face of the Ministry, he recently shed light on the unsung heroes who made the magic happen behind the scenes.

On his "Six Feet Under" podcast, The Deadman credited an oft-overlooked part of WWE for bringing the Ministry's eerie atmosphere to life.

"I have to give a lot of credit to the road crews, man," Undertaker explained. "To set that all up. To set my chair, my throne up and to have all the candles and all that stuff. That all has to be done within a TV break. And then come back, so that you have time to get your promo out and say what you have to say or do what you have to do as far as putting someone up on the symbol."

The Phenom feels the crew is crucial in creating the immersive experience WWE fans witness at every event.

"I will say this from now 'til the end of time – that the WWE's production crew ... I don't think there's anybody that can touch them, for what they have to do in the time period they have to do it," Undertaker professed. "It makes our job so much easier. And I don't think those guys get nearly enough credit for the work that they do."

Since hanging up his boots, The Undertaker has continued to share his insights and experiences from his legendary career. He regularly discusses WWE happenings on his podcast. Additionally, The Deadman has taken his storytelling on the road with his "1 deadMAN Show."

