The Undertaker Recalls Decision To Stay With WWE In Face Of WCW Offer From Kevin Nash

In the annals of professional wrestling, few figures loom as large as The Undertaker, whose fidelity to WWE during the Monday Night Wars era stands as a testament to his character. As WCW lured away numerous WWE talent, "The Deadman's" stance became a linchpin in Vince McMahon's stand against the Atlanta-based promotion.

On his "Six Feet Under" podcast, "The Phenom" recalled memories of a crossroads moment that could have dramatically altered the wrestling landscape. The Undertaker divulged how WCW's initial dismissal of his star power fed his resolve to prove them wrong.

"If my situation had been different, if WCW hadn't told me that I wasn't gonna draw any money, I don't know what I would've done. I don't. But the fact that they told me, you're never gonna make money, that was always my chip. That was always the chip I carried on my shoulder."

The Undertaker later found himself on the receiving end of an olive branch from the company that had once spurned him. Kevin Nash, having ascended to a position of influence in WCW, extended a proposition that threatened to upend "The Deadman's" loyalty.

"I remember Nash calling me; man, I think I can get you this if you wanna come down. And I was like, 'Wow that's a lot more money than I'm making right now,'" Taker recounted. "I thought about it, and I was like no. ... That guy there [Vince McMahon] gave me the opportunity. ... And this might be the worst decision I ever make, but he gave me the opportunity to become something. And I just couldn't do it."

Following The Undertaker's retirement, he has seamlessly transitioned into podcasting with "Six Feet Under."

