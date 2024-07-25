WWE's Jake The Snake Roberts Assesses NWO, 4 Horsemen & Other Prominent Factions

WWE audiences might remember Jake "The Snake" Roberts as a relative loner during his peak years with the company. On his podcast "The Snake Pit," Roberts responded to a fan question about whether he'd prefer to be a member of the Four Horsemen or the NWO, in a hypothetical scenario.

"Four Horsemen," Roberts said. "There's four guys. The NWO, you don't know who the f*** you're talking to. There's only like 200 people in the NWO. It's pretty watered down, as far as I'm concerned."

Roberts added that factions in wrestling do have their place, and older fans may remember that Roberts was indeed a part one. During his time in Global Championship Wrestling, Roberts was a part of the Legion of Doom, which also consisted of King Kong Bundy, The Spoiler and The Road Warriors — the latter pair co-opting the Legion of Doom name for their team when they joined the WWE in 1990.

"Sometimes they get out of control," Roberts said of factions, specifically of the backstage type. "They try to take over and run things their way, and they pout and piss and moan if they don't get their way... The Kliq comes to mind. There's always people in territories trying to take over, trying to get a leg up, or a step up on everybody else."

When put on the spot, Roberts reluctantly acknowledged the NWO as the arguably the greatest faction in history, but admitted the act eventually grew stale.

"They did more damage than anybody else," Roberts said. "[But] you got 30 members, and Jesus Christ, who you gonna wrestle?... They always did the same thing, they beat the f***ing s*** out of somebody, they spray-painted them, whatever. It was good the first time, it was okay the second time, but after that, it just got to be the same old s***."