The Miz Recalls Losing Control 'Of Everything' During This Infamous WWE Promo

In 2016, The Miz famously unloaded on former WWE star Daniel Bryan on an episode of "Talking Smack," where the eight-time Intercontinental Champion took offence to Bryan calling him a "coward" while also claiming that he was the most relevant champion in the WWE at the time. The Miz has now opened up about his infamous "Talking Smack" interaction with Bryan, explaining why he "lost control of everything" that night.

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez, The Miz shared how he felt ashamed of his behaviour on "Talking Smack," believing it's one of the worst promos of his career, despite many fans remembering it as one of his best. He also explained that he felt "real anger" and can't remember being that upset in his entire life.

"Most of the promos that you think are great, I think are terrible. Like the one with Daniel Bryan, that's probably my most infamous, when I got back and got out of that, I was so angry, it was real anger that like I've never felt that type of anger before and I didn't know what to do with it and it's scary. Like, I lost control of everything and I just started yelling and the veins were popping out of my head and I look back at that and I don't like watching it."

The Miz continued by sharing the discomfort he feels whenever thinking about his "Talking Smack" promo and admitted that speaking about it just "hits too close to home."

