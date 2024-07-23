WWE NXT Live Coverage 7/23 - No Disqualification Match, Eddy Thorpe Takes On Lexis King And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 23, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs will be meeting each other in the ring for the first time since the February 20, 2024 episode of "NXT". However, unlike their previous encounter, it won't just be any ordinary match as there will be no disqualifications. Although Jensen was close to being released from his "NXT" contract, Briggs ensured that wouldn't be the case. Things became tense during last week's edition of "NXT", though, when Jensen attacked Je'Von Evans after the former attacked the latter for defeating him and Briggs became frustrated by his actions.

After encountering one another a handful of times over the past few weeks, Eddy Thorpe will be facing Lexis King as the pair look to put their issues to rest. The pair are no strangers to one another in a WWE ring, having previously collided at three "NXT" live events and in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal for the NXT Championship on June 18.

Thea Hail will be appearing on tonight's show to discuss Roxanne Perez and their upcoming NXT Women's Championship match during the two week "NXT" The Great American Bash special on July 30 and August 6. The two women found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation with one another last week after Perez had some choice words for Hail. This led to a physical altercation between the two, with Hail ultimately cinching in the Kimura Lock on Perez.

Additionally, Oro Mensah will have to put aside his pursuit of Ethan Page for taking out his Meta-Four stablemate Noam Dar aside as he squares off with Ashante "Thee" Adonis following a backstage encounter between the pair last week. Wren Sinclair will also be taking on Carlee Bright after Sinclair asked No Quarter Catch Crew for a spot in the group last week.