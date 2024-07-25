Son Of Legendary Boxer Evander Holyfield Set For WWE Tryout

Evander Holyfield's son, Elijah, is reportedly due to try-out for WWE during SummerSlam weekend in Cleveland. Holyfield senior carved a legendary career in boxing during the 1980-90s, becoming Undisputed World Champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight level winning against the likes of Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes, and George Foreman.

His son, as reported by PWInsider, is now looking to continue that sporting heritage as he prepares to tryout for WWE. Should he prove successful, it would ensure a career change after years spent on the cusp of NFL franchises in Philadelphia with the Eagles, Cincinnati with the Bengals, and Carolina with the Panthers, following a college football career with the Georgia Bulldogs. WWE is set to open this year's tryouts, as fans will be allowed to watch the tryouts during the SummerSlam weekend of events.

Not that he would be the first Holyfield to compete in a WWE ring, however, with his father also competing in a boxing match against Matt Hardy on "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in 2007. That bout ended in a no-contest after a predictable beating from Holyfield across two rounds, and saw Michael Buffer brought in specifically to announce the competitors, as well as WWE women's talent like Michelle McCool as ring girls.

The single WWE bout wasn't enough for Evander Holyfield to make the permanent jump however, continuing in boxing until his 2011 retirement. He would have one more reign as the WBF World Heavyweight Champion before hanging up the gloves with a record of 44-10-2.