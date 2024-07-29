WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Assembles Survivor Series Dream Team

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made his legendary debut for the company at the 1990 Survivor Series pay-per-view as part of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Team, eliminating Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes from The Dream Team as DiBiase's team walked out victorious.

"The Deadman" appeared in three other traditional Survivor Series elimination matches, in 1993, 1995, and 2001, but given how many men he's shared the ring with during his lengthy career, 'Taker has his own dream team in mind. During a recent edition of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed who would make up his five-man team, with him being the leader.

"I'm going to take Kane, Stone Cold [Steve Austin], Andre [The Giant]. I'm in it to win it, brother, this ain't a beauty pageant. I got one more, just to make things right, Koko B. Ware. Make it a full circle moment right there, I came all the way back, I'd make it right, I promised," said the WWE legend.

While he was adamant that he wanted to do right by Koko for eliminating him in 1990, if he wasn't available, he would have picked either Shawn Michaels or Triple H to fill the final spot.

"The Deadman" had a perfect 4-0 record in traditional Survivor Series matches, with the 1995 match being his most dominant performance as he eliminated three members of The Royals team, with King Mabel being the only person not eliminated by him as he was eventually counted out to award the win to The Darkside. His final appearance at Survivor Series came in 2015, marking 25 years since his debut, when he and Kane reunited to defeat Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper.

