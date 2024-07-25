MJF Opens Up About Current And Former AEW Stars, Rapid Fire

International Champion MJF has provided his thoughts on both his current and former colleagues in AEW, sharing his appreciation as well as disgust towards various stars in the company. On "Casual Conversations with The Classic," MJF engaged in a rapid fire game regarding wrestlers he's worked with where he referred to Cody Rhodes as one of his mentors and Chris Jericho as one of his biggest rivals, but also had opinions on stars such as Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and CM Punk.

"I'll put it this way, no one I've ever stepped foot in the ring with, and I've stepped foot in the ring with some of the toughest sons of b*****s like walking God's green earth, Jon Moxley is frankly the hardest hitting individual I've ever been in the ring with. Every time he hit me, my balls went in my stomach ... [Omega?] was the best wrestler in the world and then I beat him. I would love to do a rematch though ... I think I would use the word mentor through hate. [When describing CM Punk] So I was mentored by probably two of the most intelligent guys in the business, one was through love and one was through hate."

MJF also touched on The Young Bucks and FTR, stating that Matt and Nick Jackson are game changers while he considers Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood the best tag-team in the world. He also mentioned Bryan Danielson, who he believes is a wrestling genius, as well as Samoa Joe who he called "the piece of s**t that stole my title."

