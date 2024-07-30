WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Mercedes Mone Best Worker In The Business, Just Like Goldberg

Currently, Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest female stars in AEW, but it could be further argued that she's right at the top of perhaps not just the women's division, but the entire promotion. Surprisingly, this take comes from frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff, who believes that Mone is in some respects reaching heights hit by WCW icon Goldberg, explaining why on his podcast "83 Weeks." However, the reasoning behind this comparison isn't necessarily meant to be flattering. According to Bischoff, Goldberg was one of the greatest workers in the business during his WCW run, but he isn't using the word "worker" like most fans would, instead applying guidelines once laid out to him by none other than Hulk Hogan.

"Hulk Hogan told me once, and when he said it, it kinda rubbed me the wrong way, but the more I thought about it, the more I realized that it was true." Bischoff then explained what Hogan told him, recalling that the "Hulkster" claimed the best worker was determined by how much money they were making — something the legend has told others, like Nick Aldis before. "And by that standard, Bill Goldberg was the best worker in the business, he made a lot more money! As I've mentioned a few moments ago, a year and a half before his contract was even set to expire, he forced a renegotiation. (...) Because he was the best worker in the business at the time."

By that logic, Bischoff then claimed that not only Mone but even Will Ospreay are on the same level as Goldberg. "Mercedes, for sure, without question: the best worker in the business — of the women, anyway. So yeah, it all depends on your perspective, doesn't it?" Mone and Ospreay were both reported to have signed highly lucrative deals with AEW.

