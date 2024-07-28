Freddie Prinze Jr. Provides Promising Update On Starting His Wrestling Promotion

It's make or break time for Freddie Prinze Jr.'s long-in-development wrestling promotion — at least for this year. While speaking on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the former WWE writer provided an update on its current status, and while nothing is set in stone yet, he has reasons to be optimistic.

Advertisement

"I'm much closer to the finish line than the start line, and I'm much closer to a 'yes' than a 'no,' although a 'no' can still happen, and my dream can be crushed. If it doesn't work with this place, then that will be it for at least this year, and I'll have to reset and find another way to try and make it work down the road."

Elaborating on his progress, Prinze Jr. revealed that he's had positive talks with the head of a network who wants to bring his dream to life. However, the network is part of a larger entity whose bosses have to give the go-ahead. The good news, however, is that the "Scooby Doo" star might have exciting news to share on the next episode of "Wrestling with Freddie." At the same time, he might have unfortunate news to share.

Advertisement

"Once the process is over, I'm more than willing to talk about all the places that I went to, how I felt about it, and I'll be able to talk more about the promotion and what it is and how we're gonna pull it off and what kind of style."

While he's keeping his ideas under wraps, Prinze Jr. has shared some of the plans he has in mind for his wrestling promotion. The former WWE writer wants to have a two-hour show and create reality-based storylines. Furthermore, he wants the show to be involved with the Screen Actors Guild.