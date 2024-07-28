WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Challenges Pat McAfee Et Al. To Match Vs. NXT Talent

Pat McAfee and the various members of his entourage who fill out the supporting cast of his talk show are set to be added to WWE 2K24 as downloadable content, meaning the WrestleMania combatant and his friends will be playable characters in a WWE video game for the first time.

The "Pat McAfee Show" crew were thrilled with their inclusion in the game, explaining what a wild experience it is to be scanned and modeled in a major game. McAfee has multiple WWE matches under his belt and felt a little cocky, and his fellow pundits seemed even more confident, which led to a challenge being thrown down by WWE Hall of Famer and "WWE NXT" Executive Producer Shawn Michaels.

"I'll put my 4 up against your 4 any day of the week. Just say when you want your A** kicking!" Michaels wrote on social media, tagging all of McAfee's subordinates.

Michaels also used the "WWE NXT" hashtag, possibly teasing some kind of follow-up as the Tuesday night program heads into two weeks on the SyFy Channel due to the Paris Olympics coverage on the USA Network. The next two weeks will be special episodes of the "NXT Great American Bash" which often leads to surprises sprinkled in amongst the blockbuster matches.

The DLC pack that included McAfee and his friends, Ty Schmit, Boston Connor, AJ Hawk, and Darius Butler has been delayed until this coming Wednesday, July 31, a week later than its initial release date. The pack will mark the WWE games debut of the longtime WWE broadcaster.