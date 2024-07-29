Jeff Hardy Looks Back On Career-Defining WWE Match

WWE legend Jeff Hardy has put his body on the line over the past four decades to carve out a legacy as one of the most influential wrestlers of the modern era. From his aesthetic to his high-flying moves, many wrestlers who are breaking into the business today were inspired by "The Charismatic Enigma."

With so many memorable moments and matches in his career, Hardy recently revealed on an episode of "Busted Open Radio" the matches that truly defined his career.

"In the solo dimension of my career, it was definitely me against The Undertaker, the ladder match we had," Hardy said. "When it comes to the Hardy Boyz in the tag team dimension, it's the first tag team ladder match. That changed our careers forever, and I'm so proud of that match, and it will never not be cool. Either of those matches, I still hear about that Undertaker match today and people kind of love it."

Hardy's ladder match with The Undertaker from the July 1, 2002 edition of "WWE Raw" was his first shot at WWE's top prize, as well as being "The Deadman's" first-ever ladder match. While Hardy didn't win, it is still seen by many as the breakthrough moment in his singles career that made fans realize that he could be a future world champion.

As for the tag team ladder match against Edge and Christian at No Mercy 1999, that has gone down as one of the most important matches in WWE history as it rejuvenated the WWE's tag team division, as well as showed the wrestling world just how much performers could get out of working with ladders.

