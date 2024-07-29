NXT's Roxanne Perez Discusses Her Ultimate Goals In WWE

At just 22 years old, Roxanne Perez's future looks limitless. Already a two-time NXT Women's Champion, Perez appeared on the "Pro Wrestling Illustrated" podcast to name some other goals she hopes to achieve in her career.

Advertisement

"Obviously, WrestleMania is the ultimate goal," Perez said. "But I just want to create a legacy here in WWE. I want to win as many championships as I can. I want to become a Grand Slam champion. I want to wrestle at every single WWE pay-per-view there is. One day I want to main event WrestleMania. So, I've got a lot to check off my list. But I'm getting there. I've already got [the NXT Women's Championship]."

Life as an active WWE Superstar can be a tough balancing act for female talent with any hopes of starting a family. Given her lofty in-ring ambitions, Perez was asked if motherhood was a personal ambition she may aspire to at some point. Perez stated she's fully focused on wrestling for now, but did cite Becky Lynch as a template for how one could feasibly do both.

Advertisement

"I definitely want to accomplish as much as I can in the WWE before I get to those things," Perez said. "I think Becky Lynch was super inspiring in the fact that she created a legacy for herself, and then she had a baby, was off for a little bit, but came back. And she's still friggin' killing it, and she has her little kid with her there. I would honestly love to do that one day: create a legacy, have a baby, and come back and still kill it."

Although Perez is one of the youngest champions in "NXT" history, the title of youngest ever NXT Woman's Champion belongs to Paige, who was just 20 when she won it in 2013.