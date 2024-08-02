WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Talks About Ultimate Warrior's Growth As A Person

The Ultimate Warrior's odyssey through professional wrestling culminated in an unexpected climax — a reconciliation with WWE that saw him enshrined in the Hall of Fame. This eleventh-hour connection allowed the enigmatic figure to rewrite the final chapter of his saga, mending fractured relationships and rehabilitating his legacy mere moments before Warrior's abrupt passing.

On his "One of a Kind" podcast, Rob Van Dam waxed philosophical about the legacies etched by wrestling's biggest icons. During the episode, he was asked about Ultimate Warrior's passing and the closure he felt Warrior got prior to his death.

"I think it was just incredible as far as the timing. His last appearance, the full circle of him making amends where some torn material needed to be sewn back together in the fabric of spirituality. And he is a spiritual guy," Van Dam said. "He had some heat with certain guys. And he was able to meet them, shake their hand, and [was] able to see and experience what an impact he had on the industry."

RVD's discourse delved deeper, exploring the almost prophetic nature of Warrior's swan song — a soliloquy that, in retrospect, seemed to foreshadow his imminent death.

"It almost seemed like he knew he was gonna go. When you watch the speech after he died and you have that in mind, and he's talking about what he's gonna leave behind and after he's gone, how the Warrior's spirit is gonna carry on. Everything that he was saying, it was foreshadowing to say the least. And that made it really special."

As a legend of the ring, Van Dam continues to talk wrestling through his "One of a Kind" podcast and make sporadic appearances on the independent scene.

