Jesse Ventura Invokes CM Punk In Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura made an appearance on last night's "WWE Raw," where he was greeted by WWE CCO Triple H in the parking lot. Ventura took to social media to share his interaction with "The Game," while also expressing his appreciation towards WWE and invoking "The Best In The World" CM Punk. "Yes, it's true. The Body is back home. Thank you @TripleH and the whole @WWE family. @CMPunk looks like hell froze over ... again."

Ventura also shared another photo of himself shaking hands and catching up with Punk ahead of "Raw." The legendary wrestler and later color commentator for the first six WrestleMania events expressed how thankful he was to finally make his return and appear backstage. "Why did I come back? For moments like these."

Ventura's most recent appearance for the company was in 2009, when he served as a guest host for an episode of "Raw," a show which was main-evented by John Cena vs. Punk. He is also a former governor of the state of Minnesota, which is where last night's show was broadcast from. He served from 1999-2003, and would decide not to seek re-election to a second term.

