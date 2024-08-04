Bruce Prichard Recalls Formation Of WWE's New Age Outlaws

The New Age Outlaws made their names in pro wrestling history with a potent blend of charisma and in-ring prowess. "Road Dogg" Jesse James and "Badd Ass" Billy Gunn's ascent from mid-card obscurity to pop culture phenomena stands as a testament to their talent as sports entertainers. On his "Something To Wrestle" podcast, longtime WWE Executive Producer Bruce Prichard offered a rare glimpse into the genesis of the popular tandem.

"It was an opportunity to make two new young guys in Road Dogg and Billy Gunn and make them into a formidable tag team...They weren't really taking off as individuals," Prichard remembered. "We wanted them to be a formidable tag team. [We] knew they could hang."

According to Prichard, Gunn and James had many supporters behind the scenes, which made it easier to find veteran talent to help the fledgling tag team break out with fans.

"There was a lot of people that felt very strongly that Road Dogg and Billy were gonna make it," Prichard remembered. "So you get them people who can really help make them and get them over. And that was Cactus Jack and Terry Funk." Gunn and James battled Funk (then known as Chainsaw Charlie) and Jack in WrestleMania's only "Dumpster Match" at WrestleMania XIV. While Gunn and James were not victorious in the match, the feud was a launching point for the future WWE Hall of Famers.

