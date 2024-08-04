Goldberg Explains Why His Second WWE Run Was So Difficult

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 after being absent from the company for over 12 years, and shortly after he came back, he was able to become Universal Champion, main event shows such as Survivor Series and Super ShowDown, and also reignite his feud with Brock Lesnar. However, the WWE Hall of Famer has now revealed a secret he kept hidden during his second run, and how it affected him long term. Speaking on "Insight," Goldberg explained that he suffered multiple injuries throughout his second run, and decided to hide that information from Vince McMahon, as he didn't want to be unavailable if WWE needed him.

"I tore my rotator cuff the first night I went back with Brock, and I didn't tell anybody and I worked around it the whole time, and certain situations I could work around and certain times I couldn't ... I couldn't lift my arm for five years, six years, then again, it's one of those things where I chose to keep it to myself because if I would have said anything, God forbid I go get surgery and then Vince need me ... yes it was tough, because not only are you older and you're trying to be that 300-pound Behemoth that just spits nails and s**ts fire, and oh guess what you have a torn rotator cuff ... and labrum."

Goldberg also mentioned that as of today, he still refuses to see a doctor, as he doesn't want to get operated on again and would rather get stem cells from Colombia at BioXcellerator instead.

