WWE's Seth Rollins Traces Current Success Of Wrestling Industry To Singular Moment

Since debuting on WWE's main roster in 2012, Seth Rollins has gone on to become one of the company's most reliable in-ring performers, while also being extremely popular with fans through a variety of gimmicks. However, the moment that truly solidified Rollins' push to the top of WWE was when he swung a steel chair into the back of Roman Reigns in 2014, breaking up The Shield in the process. In the decade since The Shield's breakup, Rollins, Reigns, and Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in AEW, have gone on to become three of the most accomplished wrestlers of their generation, and as expressed to SportsCenter, Rollins believes that The Shield dissolving was the moment that led to professional wrestling being as popular as it is today.

"I think that's like the one thing that if you are a fan of Seth Rollins or The Shield or Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, I think that's the one thing that kind of sits with you over the course of the last 10 years, essentially. And I get asked about it all the time and I've thought about it. 'Would you go back? Would you change it? Would you do something different?' And my answer is unequivocally no, I wouldn't, because where we're at now, the business as a whole is healthier than it's ever been, and that moment in time is what shifted everything.

Rollins explained that moment was what led all three members down separate paths of Rollins as "The Visionary," Moxley as the unhinged ace of AEW, and Reigns as "The Tribal Chief," which all started with a single swing of a steel chair.

