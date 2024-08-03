UFC's Daniel Cormier Looks Back On CM Punk Vs. Brock Lesnar At WWE Summerslam 2013

WWE SummerSlam 2013 is widely considered one of the best events in the history of the company's second biggest show of the year. Along with the main event of Daniel Bryan defeating John Cena (before being cashed-in on by Randy Orton), and a World Heavyweight Championship match between Alberto Del Rio and Christian, the match everyone was talking about coming out of it was CM Punk versus Brock Lesnar.

The two Paul Heyman guys went to war for almost half an hour with Lesnar emerging victorious, and one person who still considers this match one of his favorites is UFC legend Daniel Cormier. "When it feels important, you get the very best Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk made that program feel very important." Cormier told Sports Illustrated. "Brock likes to be challenged, and he loves to put on a show when it feels important." Punk was exceptional in that program and in that match. When they were in the ring together, they made magic."

Cormier also praised the work of Heyman for being at the forefront of WWE all these years later, before putting over both Lesnar and Punk for being two of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots. "Brock is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time," Cormier said. "It almost feels like he was made to do this. And he was made to wrestle, and he was made to fight. He's a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. Punk is one of the best ever, too. Put them together and look what we got. The chemistry was great. The respect was there. And it felt important. That's a recipe for success."



