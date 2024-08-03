MJF Celebrates Arena Mexico Victory, Threatens AEW Dynamite Opponent Kyle Fletcher

Ever since dethroning Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship, MJF has reinvented the belt as the American Championship and became a self-proclaimed American patriotic champion. MJF recently competed at CMLL Super Viernes, wherein he clashed with Templario for the American Championship and emerged victorious. Following his victory, the champion took to social media to celebrate, and took quite the shot at his next "AEW Dynamite" opponent, Kyle Fletcher, who has been a longstanding ally and friend of Ospreay. "Headed home after victory. Beat Templario in a match that is being heralded as better than El Santo's entire Lucha catalog combined. You're next you koala eating, 12 year old girl haircut having, DORK. I hope Will can live with himself after Wednesday. Bloods on his hands."

MJF is set to defend the title against Will Ospreay during the upcoming All In pay-per-view, and the match has already garnered a ton of interest online. Interestingly, while some fans have been critical of Ospreay not moving on to the AEW World Championship scene instead, according to a report from "Fightful," this has been the plan all along. The report alleged that Ospreay pushed to suffer a loss against reigning AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, in order to get fans out of the mindset that he should be going after that belt instead.

It remains to be seen if MJF will defeat Ospreay again at the massive pay-per-view later this month, but a triumphant victory at the event could lead to more momentum for reignited heel MJF, and allow Ospreay to build himself up toward an eventual clash with whoever holds the AEW World Championship.