Gunther Cites Four Pillars, Sports-Focus In Influencing His WWE Style

GUNTHER reflected on the hard-hitting, throwback style of wrestling that he will hope sees him capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024. The "Ring General" earned his shot at the title held by Damian Priest after winning the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, collecting yet another accolade after his record-setting runs as Intercontinental and NXT UK Champion. GUNTHER is unique in that he can win matches with seemingly transitional moves, his large stature and wingspan capable of turning a resthold into a finishing move. But it's not a style he claims to have innovated, rather being shaped by those who came before, notably those who plied their trade in AJPW throughout the '90s.

"[That was a very] sports-focused presentation," he told The Ringer. "I think that just stuck with me because I could really identify with that." He'd go further, earmarking two of AJPW's "Four Pillars of Heaven" in Kenta Kobashi and Toshiaki Kawada alongside Stan Hansen, Terry Gordy, and Gary Albright amongst those he would specifically study. "I think if the educated fan watches my matches, [they] can pretty much pick [up on] a lot of the things I do."

Hawkins wrote that GUNTHER's trainer and former amateur wrestler, Michael Kovac, would emphasize making everything look as hard-hitting as possible. On that note, GUNTHER said, "I was just taught that way from the get-go." His title challenge tonight in Cleveland will be GUNTHER's first time challenging for a WWE World title, the last time he was stopped as a title challenger was during his short-lived stint on "WWE NXT 2.0," losing to Bron Breakker in an attempt at the NXT Championship.

