Lex Luger Compares Four Horsemen With WWE's Bloodline Faction

The Bloodline, both the original and the newer version, have dominated "WWE SmackDown" for the better part of four years now. The lengthy run at the top of the company is putting the faction in the upper echelon of stables in wrestling history. In a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger said that he thinks that The Bloodline might not be able to be compared to factions of the past, including his famous Four Horsemen group.

"I think [the Four Horsemen] had longevity," Luger said, explaining that the two factions are very different. "We're kinda one of the original factions that really, really got over."

Despite this, Luger thinks The Bloodline has many advantages over The Horsemen, especially with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a member, and the fiery additions of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

"Those guys [The Bloodline], the way those island boys...can work...The way they move, they have a fierceness and a fire that you can't train a guy to have, and with The Rock involved...he's gonna at least go through [WrestleMania] next year," Luger gushed, hedging that the group has the potential for big things. "They're gonna go down as the greatest faction ever, in my opinion."

Lex Luger is one of the few Four Horsemen yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Still, the former NWA United States Champion is optimistic that there is a method to WWE's selection process and he will be in the Hall sooner rather than later.

