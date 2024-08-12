Former WWE Talent Eric Young Says This AEW Star Doesn't Get Praise He Deserves

AEW is notably filled to the brim with many of the industry's biggest names, especially veterans, which has garnered them almost equal praise and criticism. However, according to TNA Wrestling star Eric Young, AEW's Chris Jericho is still largely unsung despite his status as a major name in wrestling.

"Jericho gets a lot of praise, but I don't know if he gets the praise he really deserves. He's been, you know, top of his game for three decades and is still one of the top talents in the world at over 50 years old," said Young on "Behind the Grind."

Despite Young's comments, there are still some who criticize Jericho, especially his "Learning Tree" gimmick. The former WWE star has come to the defence of Jericho, highlighting the wide variety of roles he has had in the entertainment business.

"He's a good guy and has always treated me well and treated me with respect and a guy that has done everything, like inside of the ring, outside of the ring, and outside of the professional wrestling business. He's hosted gameshows, he's been in movies, he's a full-time touring musician," he said. "It really just doesn't seem like [a] limit, you know. There's no limit on what he can do creatively, what he can do entertainment-wise."

Additionally, he opined that Jericho is one of the best Canadian wrestlers in his opinion, and revealed that he and the AEW star are close friends. "One of the most versatile entertainers in the world, and I would say that he's a buddy of mine, a guy that I call a pretty good friend."

