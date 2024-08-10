AEW Rampage Live Coverage 8/9 - Nyla Rose Takes On Saraya, Darby Allin Faces The Butcher And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on August 9, 2024, coming to you from the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina!

Saraya will be returning to action for the first time since coming up short to eventual winner Mariah May in a quarterfinals match for the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup Foundation Tournament on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour Pre-Show in June as she goes one-on-one with Nyla Rose. Saraya will surely be extra motivated to pick up a win tonight after Rose defeated her ally Harley Cameron during last week's episode of "Rampage".

Advertisement

As he continues to prepare to challenge for the AEW World Championship at the AEW Grand Slam special in September, Darby Allin will be squaring off with The Butcher. Allin secured his shot at the title after he emerged victorious in the Royal Rampage match on the July 26 episode of "Rampage".

Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club will be looking to gain some momentum tonight ahead of his match against Swerve Strickland this coming Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" as he collides with Rocky Romero. This will be Romero's first match in singles competition since he came up short against Shota Umino on the June 14 edition of "Rampage".

Additionally, Dustin Rhodes will also be appearing on tonight's show with something on their mind to share as he and The Von Erichs continue their reign as Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. Private Party also look to redeem themselves from their loss against MxM Collection last week as they return to action against a team who has yet to be announced.

Advertisement