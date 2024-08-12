Top WWE Star, Former World Champ, Reportedly Signed Five-Year Extension

WWE veteran Randy Orton has reportedly signed a new contract that will keep him in the company until 2029, Fightful Select has learned. As of this writing, Orton and WWE have yet to confirm the rumors are true, but one source discussed why he could have been offered an extension, as opposed to having time added on due to injury.

"[N]ot confirming that he did sign a new deal, but the guaranteed money associated with contracts now is a drastic shift from what it was in 2019. There have been changes to our live event schedule, touring, international dates, media obligations, merchandise and social media that would be much more fair to just reach a new deal in many situations."

Orton signed a five-year deal with WWE in 2019 after teasing a move to AEW, though it's believed he was using the upstart Jacksonville-based promotion for leverage in his negotiations with his current promotion. Now, Orton will presumably end his career in WWE, especially if there is any truth to the report of him agreeing to a contract extension. Orton previously stated that he plans on retiring at 50, and he's currently 44, so his reported new deal will expire close to the planned time frame for hanging up his boots.

"The Viper" isn't the only veteran to ink a new deal this year, as CM Punk reportedly had his WWE deal restructured back in July. As such, fans can expect to see both Orton and "The Best in the World" stick around for the foreseeable future.