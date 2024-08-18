DIY's Johnny Gargano On Possibility Of Reunion With The Way

Before becoming an official member of the "WWE Raw" roster, Johnny Gargano helped form The Way in 2020 alongside his wife Candice LeRae, and recruited Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell. The group was successful in their short time together as they won the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Despite only lasting until late 2021, The Way is remembered as one of "NXT's" most popular factions and now Gargano has commented on whether they could reunite.

Speaking on "The Wrestling Classic," Gargano explained that he'd still be interested in getting The Way back together, while also stating that being a part of the group was one of his fondest memories in "NXT."

"So speaking as a father, you always want to see your children go off and do their own thing, right? But you never know when a family reunion could be in the works, you never know when that could happen. People go off and they do their own thing, but the end of the day, you are still family. So I'll never say never on a Way reunion. The Way is something that I look back on very fondly, it was one of the funnest times I had in 'NXT.' So to be able to do that on a grander scale, it is something that I'm always very interested in."

Gargano also revealed that the group Evolution, and claiming on television that he wanted to do things "the Gargano way," is what inspired the name of his faction. However, he also admitted that The Way was often compared to the iconic line from The Mandalorian, "This is the way," but Triple H nor Shawn Michaels knew about it then.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.