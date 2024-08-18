Former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi Wins AAA Tag Title Alongside AEW Star

Raj Dhesi, known to WWE fans as Jinder Mahal, has been making his way through the wrestling free agency since his release from the company. Already appearing in GCW, the former WWE Champion has now claimed gold in Mexico alongside a giant partner.

Dhesi and AEW's Satnam Singh defeated AAA World Tag Team Champions Negro Casas and Psycho Clown in a match that also included the team of Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno Del Mal. Dhesi and Singh had help from Singh's AEW ally Jeff Jarrett, who used a guitar to help the team pick up the win and the titles. The win marks the first-ever title win for Singh, who has only wrestled since 2017, much of which has been for AEW. The win marks Dhesi's second title since leaving WWE, as he is the current Black Label Pro Champion on the independent scene, defeating former champion Kevin Ku at the end of July.

Mahal was granted his release in April, just weeks after WrestleMania 40, one of the WWE superstars like Xia Li who was released during the April 19 edition of "WWE SmackDown." The former WWE 24/7 Champion had been released from WWE previously, but this time the more mature Dhesi feels his release is a good opportunity for young WWE Talent like Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. Dhesi previously said he expected this release, as he felt it suspicious that the company didn't capitalize on his accidental popularity following a World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins in January.

