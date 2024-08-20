Bret Hart Wishes He Knocked Out These WWE Personnel He Blames For Montreal Screwjob

Despite the infamous Montreal Screwjob taking place nearly 30 years ago, Bret Hart continues to be asked about his match with Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series 1997 for the WWE Championship. Unsurprisingly, "The Hitman" seems to still hold some grudges about the entire situation, specifically feeling like he should've reacted less conservatively, and "knocked out" everybody involved instead of just Vince McMahon, who he punched backstage after the show.

During an interview with the "Attitude Era Podcast," Hart stated that he feels there was still plenty of other options that could've been explored instead of going through with the screwjob, while also naming those who he wishes he had the opportunity to knock out.

"I always hear this crap, like The Undertaker said a few days ago, 'they had to do what they were gonna do because there was no other option,' b******t. I had another six weeks left on my contract. There was a million things that could have been done. It was a case of liars and cheaters and backstabbers, and guys that made that moment happen. Shawn, Triple H, Vince McMahon. I wish I knocked them all out. I have no regrets."