Bret Hart Wishes He Knocked Out These WWE Personnel He Blames For Montreal Screwjob
Despite the infamous Montreal Screwjob taking place nearly 30 years ago, Bret Hart continues to be asked about his match with Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series 1997 for the WWE Championship. Unsurprisingly, "The Hitman" seems to still hold some grudges about the entire situation, specifically feeling like he should've reacted less conservatively, and "knocked out" everybody involved instead of just Vince McMahon, who he punched backstage after the show.
During an interview with the "Attitude Era Podcast," Hart stated that he feels there was still plenty of other options that could've been explored instead of going through with the screwjob, while also naming those who he wishes he had the opportunity to knock out.
"I always hear this crap, like The Undertaker said a few days ago, 'they had to do what they were gonna do because there was no other option,' b******t. I had another six weeks left on my contract. There was a million things that could have been done. It was a case of liars and cheaters and backstabbers, and guys that made that moment happen. Shawn, Triple H, Vince McMahon. I wish I knocked them all out. I have no regrets."
Hart on striking McMahon: 'The sweetest punch I ever threw'
Hart also reflected on the moment he knocked out McMahon backstage after his match with Michaels, stating that it was one of the most beautiful punches he's ever thrown in his life.
"I can't believe Vince McMahon's actually gonna confront me. We walked up to each other and locked up like a wrestling match, and I knocked him out with one punch. It was the greatest punch I ever threw. Absolutely beautiful uppercut. I lifted him up about a foot off the ground, broke my hand, but it was the sweetest punch I ever threw. I wouldn't change anything about it. Vince McMahon can rot in hell."
Hart continued to share that three years after the screwjob took place, Jimmy Snuka personally wanted to shake the hand of the person that knocked out McMahon, and stated that many wrestlers had spoken about doing it because of how much talent he had screwed over in the past.
