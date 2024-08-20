WWE's Finn Balor Shares Pic Of Judgment Day Doing Its Thing As 'One Big Happy Family'

The Judgment Day have officially moved on from Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, but the faction isn't done trying to teach the two a lesson. During Monday's "WWE Raw," Priest walked headfirst into a trap laid out by The Judgment Day, and was forced to watch Liv Morgan ambush Ripley while the rest of the faction held him down. According to a post shared by Finn Balor after the ambush and beatdown, the new Judgment Day lineup seem to be getting along very well, and the star even described the moment of their attack as a big happy family moment.

One Big Happy 'Family' pic.twitter.com/rx205lwg6d — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 20, 2024

Much like the new lineup of The Judgment Day, the current state of the WWE locker room has similarly been described by some as "one big happy family." Not too long ago, Balor commented on the backstage environment, and the changes it's faced since he signed with the promotion back in 2014. According to Balor, there has been a difference in the atmosphere today compared to when he first came in, and especially noted that Triple H is more laid back than Vince McMahon was while at the helm of the promotion.

On top of this, Balor similarly compared himself today to how he was when he first stepped into WWE, and noted that his self-confidence has grown to the point where he'd push to be able to use Irish slang. Additionally, WWE has also given him more freedom across his promos, with his notes only consisting of bullet points. It remains to be seen if the rest of The Judgment Day feel the same way about the new direction, but considering that they're embracing Balor's instructions, that might just be the case.

