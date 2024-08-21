Bret Hart Says These Two WWE Hall Of Famers Killed WCW

WWE Hall of Famer, and one of the few men to have won both the WWE and WCW Championships, Bret Hart, is not one to mince words about his time in the business. Hart's time with WCW recently came back to the forefront of the minds of fans after VICE released its documentary series "Who Killed WCW?"

Hart participated in the series, and he reiterated who he believes killed the promotion during an interview with the "Attitude Era Podcast." Hart first said Eric Bischoff was the one responsible because he was in charge of the promotion. Hart brought up an angle in WCW with himself, Goldberg, and a steel plate, that involved the opinion of Hulk Hogan.

"The truth is that in the end, I remember that day when [Hogan] was trying to change it or cancel it or ruin the whole idea, Eric Bischoff ... he doesn't really know what the hell he's doing," Hart said. "He never ever did. But I remember he could never do anything and told me I had to get everything approved through Hulk Hogan. And that tells me that Hulk Hogan was the boss over Eric Bischoff and Bischoff was just a frontman for Hogan. Between the two of them, they killed WCW. You can put it right on Hogan or Eric Bischoff. They're both accountable."

Hart was critical of WCW from the beginning of the VICE show, and called Bischoff Hogan's "puppet." When asked if he could sum up his time in the company in one sentence, Hart responded, "Thanks for nothing, go f**k yourselves." In response on his podcast, Bischoff said that Hart's comments were expected, and he figured Hart would be "crabby and blame the world."

