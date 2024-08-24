Randy Orton Opens Up About Relationship With Fellow WWE Star John Cena

Randy Orton and John Cena have both been a part of WWE for over 20 years and have engaged in 22 televised one-on-one matches together during that time, which has created one of the company's most popular rivalries. "The Viper" has now opened up about his relationship with the 16-time World Champion.

Speaking with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, Orton compared Cena to his former Legacy faction members and expressed how much he appreciated earning his respect, especially when some of his other peers didn't hold him to the same level of regard.

"I think even though I trusted Triple H, Ric Flair, and all those guys, but I think just the camaraderie between me and John, being cool. I don't know that those guys at that time respected me, I think John respected me and I think he respected me for certain things I was capable of doing in the ring and just feeling that respect from him, made me have this trust for him, that I could trust him to lead the way. And I could trust him that anything he's telling me, it's like it's gold and he's telling me how he does it."

The last time Orton and Cena battled each other was on February 7, 2017 on an episode of "WWE Smackdown," where "The Legend Killer" lost.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.